Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 161,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,413,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $699.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vaxart by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.