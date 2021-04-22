EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Sells £93,537.08 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Peter Southby bought 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, with a total value of £156.80 ($204.86).

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

EMIS traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock had a trading volume of 398,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,076.51. The company has a market cap of £791.39 million and a P/E ratio of 26.76. EMIS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

