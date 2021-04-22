Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 11,404 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 4.58% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,332. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54.

