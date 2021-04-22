Nepsis Inc. Sells 4,097 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises 2.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
CYBR traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.38. 5,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,967. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,114.44 and a beta of 1.37.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
