Nepsis Inc. Sells 4,097 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises 2.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CYBR traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.38. 5,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,967. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,114.44 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

