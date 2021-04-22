Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 428,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

