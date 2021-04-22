BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,805. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $233.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCBP shares. TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

