Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,056,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 517,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,881 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,985,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$51.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

