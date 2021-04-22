Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,305,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,858. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $83.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49.

