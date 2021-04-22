Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 5,134 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.39. 1,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,858. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $83.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.