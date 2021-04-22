First United Bank Trust Purchases 55 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.28. 184,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The stock has a market cap of $628.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

