Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.66. 7,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,215. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.