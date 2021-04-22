Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $170.89 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.