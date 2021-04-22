Allied Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 160,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,969. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97.

