Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

