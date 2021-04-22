Personal Wealth Partners Sells 1,165 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

