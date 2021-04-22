Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.33 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.95. 4,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,198. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

