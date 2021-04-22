$0.29 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 438,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. 13,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.