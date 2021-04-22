Konomi Network Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00006204 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $27.22 million and $7.62 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00741062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.08147138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

