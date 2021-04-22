Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 7,002 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,281. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day moving average is $174.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

