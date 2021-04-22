Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.2% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

APD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,190. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.67 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

