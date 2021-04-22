Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New $343,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,929,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 133,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,578. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

