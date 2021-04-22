Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 2.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 162,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,575. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

