Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.58

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.58 and last traded at $194.58, with a volume of 1578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

