KeyCorp Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $82.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on D. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

D traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,010.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

