$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Colfax posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.39.

CFX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,677. Colfax has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -894.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.