Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $223.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,469. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.95 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

