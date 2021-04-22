Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.71. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 320,431 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
