Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.71. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 320,431 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $8,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 671,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $2,741,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

