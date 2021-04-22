Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.71. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 320,431 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

