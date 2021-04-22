Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Gap Down to $33.82

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $32.85. Lydall shares last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $596.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lydall by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

