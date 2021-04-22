ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.24. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 195,802 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

