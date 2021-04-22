TransUnion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,719 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

NYSE:TRU traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. TransUnion has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,875 shares of company stock worth $2,905,357 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after acquiring an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 372,472 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,068,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $163,122,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

