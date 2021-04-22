Traders Buy High Volume of SeaChange International Call Options (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 1,218 call options.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SeaChange International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

