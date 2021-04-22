Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,687. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

