iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. iStar makes up approximately 2.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.27% of iStar worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iStar by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

