MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%.

MNSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.48. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.