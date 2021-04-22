Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

STRM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,870. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 million, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

