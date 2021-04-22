Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.75. The stock had a trading volume of 299,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.