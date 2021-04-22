Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,049,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after buying an additional 295,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after buying an additional 436,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,159,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $62.97.

