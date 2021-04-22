Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 386 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.14. 13,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

