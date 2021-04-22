Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.53. 1,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,915. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

