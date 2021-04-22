Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $210,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 0.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.10. 15,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,208. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

