Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 144,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

