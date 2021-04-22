Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

