Credits (CS) Market Cap Reaches $18.13 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Credits has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $773,355.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.