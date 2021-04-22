Ernest Albers Acquires 1,354,295 Shares of Peako Limited (ASX:PKO) Stock

Peako Limited (ASX:PKO) insider Ernest Albers acquired 1,354,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,754.62 ($34,824.73).

About Peako

Peako Limited engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, copper, uranium, and base metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Eastman and the Landrigan projects located in the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia. It also holds interest in the Broadhurst project located in the Rudall River area of the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

