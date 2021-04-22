Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of ($6.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

CBRL traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,904. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

