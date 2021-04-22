Bank of America Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €683.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €683.00 ($803.53) target price by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €540.91 ($636.36).

