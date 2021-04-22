Canal Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $122.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,525. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $122.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

