Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

