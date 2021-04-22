US Capital Advisors Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

KMI opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.